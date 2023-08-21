Sports & Play
Irish Mae Silvestre
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario lotto winner

Ontario lotto player splashed cold water on his face when he won $1 million

Sports & Play
Irish Mae Silvestre
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

One lottery player was enjoying his morning coffee when he realized he had just won a massive prize — but first, he had to wake himself up.

William Moynihan, 62, is a father of three who lives in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and a longtime lottery player.

"I started playing Wintario around the time my daughters were born," he said. He added that he has a particular strategy: he chooses one line of numbers himself and opts for Quick Picks for the rest.

"I always felt I'd win one of these days," he said.

Sure enough, one day, Moynihan was halfway done with his morning coffee when he remembered to check his lottery ticket on his phone. When he saw the result, he knew he would need something stronger than coffee to wake himself up.

"I splashed cold water in my face and thought to myself, 'I've got to look at that again,'" he recalled. "I must have checked my ticket 10 times!"

Moynihan was thrilled and excited to discover he had won a Lotto 6/49 prize in the Gold Ball Draw on July 29, 2023. As a result, he's now $1 million richer.

When he shared the news with his kids, he was met with skepticism.

"They didn't believe me immediately, so I sent them a photo of my ticket," he said. "They saw that it matched winning numbers online and said, 'It's true! It's true!'"

Now with a million dollars in his account, he said the money will help him enjoy a comfortable retirement.

"It couldn't have happened at a better time," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his cheque. "I want to visit my friends and celebrate with them!"

Moynihan said that the experience has been life-changing.

"I've been walking on clouds ever since," he said.

Lead photo by

OLG
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Ontario lotto player splashed cold water on his face when he won $1 million

Toronto Blue Jays coach under fire for controversial tweets minutes before game

Connor McDavid spotted playing beer league hockey in Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays' Jordan Hicks throws fastest recorded pitch in team history

Ontario mother and son planning home renovations after lotto win

Toronto Raptors release 2023-24 regular-season schedule

18-year-old Ontario man wins big on lotto scratch ticket

Michael Bunting says Toronto Maple Leafs never offered him a contract