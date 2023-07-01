Toronto radio legend Bob McCown can't walk or talk after major health scare

Bob McCown is on the mend after a serious health scare.

The longtime Toronto sports radio host posted to social media this afternoon that he'd suffered a series of strokes that had put him in the hospital and incapacitated his mobility and vocal skills.

I guess I should let you know that I have had two strokes over the last couple of weeks and have been in hospital since. Can’t walk or talk but am getting better very slowly!

Hope to get home and back on the podcast as quick as possible! — Bob McCown (@FadooBobcat) June 30, 2023

McCown currently co-hosts his self-titled Bob McCown Podcast with fellow longtime Sportsnet personality John Shannon. His most recent appearance on the show was an episode released on June 15 with former NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau.

Plenty of well wishes came from McCown's colleagues across the sports world following his tweet of the news.

As I've said many times, my family owes this man a ton. He is the primary reason we live in Canada. And he is THE reason I got paid embarrassing money to talk.



A number of us will fill in for him but no one can replace him.



Wishing all good vibes/health to BM. Get back soon! https://t.co/SXGXnob1hH — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 30, 2023

As one of the most recognizable faces in his industry, McCown made his radio debut back in 1975 and has been a staple of the Toronto and Canadian sports media landscape ever since.