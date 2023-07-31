Mitch Marner's wedding turned out to be the ultimate Toronto Maple Leafs reunion

Toronto Maple Leafs players of past and present were at Mitch Marner's wedding over the weekend, making for an epic reunion.



Officially tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Lachance, the 26-year-old Leafs forward had what looked like the party of the summer at Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Saturday.

Along with the happy couple were a cavalcade of familiar NHL faces. Unsurprisingly linemate Auston Matthews was there, along with teammates William Nylander and Jake Muzzin.



And although Toronto has shaken up its roster in recent years, Marner was sure to invite plenty of former players too.



Matt Martin, who was recently married himself, was on the guest list with his significant other, Sydney.

The checking forward was seen at a table with other notable Leafs alumni like James Van Reimsdyk, Jake Gardiner, and Tyler Bozak.



Later in the evening, things looked like they got a little wild as a photobooth shot captured Marner with his shirt off posing with a group of players that included former Leafs forward Nazem Kadri.



Former San Jose Sharks teammates Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton, who both had respective stints in Toronto, were also at the event with their wives.



And last but certainly not least, Zeus the dog, the couple's adorable chocolate Lab was in attendance as well, making sure to dress for the occasion in a canine-fitting tuxedo.



Marner and Lachance, who got engaged in 2021, have been together since 2017.



The Markham, Ontario, native led the Leafs in points with 99 last season. He is also ranked seventh among franchise leaders in assists with 386 and 10th in total points with 554.