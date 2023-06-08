CRA is chasing down three former Toronto Blue Jays stars for unpaid taxes

The Toronto Blue Jays are no stranger to battling against their opponents on the field.

But three of the team's former star players are currently amid court battles off of it against a surprising opponent: the Canadian federal government.

According to a report from Postmedia's Christopher Nardi, former Blue Jays Jose Bautista, Josh Donaldson, and Russell Martin have all been targeted by the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) for their handling of their tax situation while living in Toronto during the seasons they played out of the Rogers Centre.

All three players were notable during their time in Toronto, as part of the 2015 and 2016 rosters that were the last two teams to win a playoff series in Toronto, advancing to the ALCS in both seasons. All three players were named to the 2015 AL All-Star team together, with the trio combining for 13 All-Star appearances across their respective careers.

"The former all-stars are now locked in court battles worth millions of dollars with the Canada Revenue Agency, who is calling foul on how Bautista, Martin, and Donaldson calculated their income while playing for Toronto," Nardi wrote in an article today for the National Post.

Nardi added the three players are all been targeted over their contributions to Retirement Compensation Arrangement — more commonly known as RCA — with the CRA having varying issues with the players' filings during their time in Canada.

In Bautista's case, the CRA has reportedly disallowed more than $16 million in contributions, with his RCA cited as "not a 'pension plan' or a 'retirement compensation arrangement'" as defined by the Canadian Income Tax Act, per Nardi. He appealed the CRA case against him in 2022, and it remains in front of the courts.

Martin and Donaldson's RCAs have been recognized as legal, but the level of compensation is the discrepancy, with the players splitting their time between their in-season homes in Toronto, off-season homes in Florida, as well as the 81 road games throughout the regular season across the United States. Donaldson and Martin's cases are set to be heard in Canada in July of this year.

Donaldson is the only player of the three still playing professionally, as he's now in his second season with the New York Yankees.

Bautista last played in the majors in 2018 for the Philadelphia Phillies, while Martin last played in 2019 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.