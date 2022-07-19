Sports & Play
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto outdoor pools

Toronto is opening its outdoor pools for late night swimming as heat wave torches city

If late swimming in Toronto was on summer bucket list tonight is your chance. Starting today the City of Toronto is making it official that you can swim in some of their public pools until just shy of midnight.

It's all because of the heat warning that has sent temperatures soaring leaving Toronto melting.

As a result of the heat warning, seven pools across Toronto will be open until 11:45 p.m. on July 19. These pools include:

  • Alex Duff (779 Crawford St.)
  • Giovanni Caboto (1369 St. Clair Ave. West)
  • McGregor Park (2231 Lawrence Ave. East)
  • Monarch Park (115 Felstead Ave.)
  • Parkway Forest (55 Forest Manor Rd.)
  • Smithfield Park (175 Mount Olive Dr.)
  • Sunnyside /Gus Ryder (1755 Lake Shore Blvd. West)

Stay cool, Toronto!

