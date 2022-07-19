Toronto is opening its outdoor pools for late night swimming as heat wave torches city
If late swimming in Toronto was on summer bucket list tonight is your chance. Starting today the City of Toronto is making it official that you can swim in some of their public pools until just shy of midnight.
It's all because of the heat warning that has sent temperatures soaring leaving Toronto melting.
As a result of the heat warning, seven pools across Toronto will be open until 11:45 p.m. on July 19. These pools include:
Stay cool, Toronto!
