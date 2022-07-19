Toronto under 48-hour heat warning as high temperatures melt the city

It's going to be extremely, extremely hot in Toronto today. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the majority of Ontario, calling for atrocious temperatures.

Tuesday morning will start off hot and humid with daytime temperatures around 31 degrees Celsius expected. The humidex will make the city feel like temps are in the upper 30s.

Yes, in the upper 30s.

Unfortunately there will be little relief from these hellish conditions as overnight temperatures will be in the 20-degrees category.

And this entire scenario will also be played out on Wednesday as heat continues to batter the city for 48 hours.

The Weather Network is predicting a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms for the city on Wednesday as well. Fortunately Thursday is expected to have cooler temperatures.

Environment Canada is warning residents that hot and humid air can deteriorate air quality.

There is also a risk for heat-related illness, which includes symptoms like; swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Other symptoms can include dizziness, extreme thirst, nausea, rapid breathing and heartbeat.

Toronto Public Health recommends drinking lots of water today, to delay outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day and to check in with family - especially seniors living alone.

The city has been breaking heat records recently and depending on today's conditions, it could happen again.

It's important to note that following Monday's showers, it is unsafe for residents to swim in Lake Ontario today due to the possibility of elevated bacteria levels.

To help people stay cool, seven pools in Toronto will remain open until 11:45 p.m., including Alex Duff (Christie Pits), Giovanni Cabot, McGregor Park, Monarch Park, Parkway Forest, Smithfield Park and Gus Ryder.

Stay cool out there, Toronto.