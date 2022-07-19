City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto under 48-hour heat warning as high temperatures melt the city

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It's going to be extremely, extremely hot in Toronto today. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the majority of Ontario, calling for atrocious temperatures.

Tuesday morning will start off hot and humid with daytime temperatures around 31 degrees Celsius expected. The humidex will make the city feel like temps are in the upper 30s.

Yes, in the upper 30s.

Unfortunately there will be little relief from these hellish conditions as overnight temperatures will be in the 20-degrees category.

And this entire scenario will also be played out on Wednesday as heat continues to batter the city for 48 hours.

The Weather Network is predicting a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms for the city on Wednesday as well. Fortunately Thursday is expected to have cooler temperatures.

Environment Canada is warning residents that hot and humid air can deteriorate air quality.

There is also a risk for heat-related illness, which includes symptoms like; swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Other symptoms can include dizziness, extreme thirst, nausea, rapid breathing and heartbeat.

Toronto Public Health recommends drinking lots of water today, to delay outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day and to check in with family - especially seniors living alone. 

The city has been breaking heat records recently and depending on today's conditions, it could happen again. 

It's important to note that following Monday's showers, it is unsafe for residents to swim in Lake Ontario today due to the possibility of elevated bacteria levels. 

To help people stay cool, seven pools in Toronto will remain open until 11:45 p.m., including Alex Duff (Christie Pits), Giovanni Cabot, McGregor Park, Monarch Park, Parkway Forest, Smithfield Park and Gus Ryder.

Stay cool out there, Toronto. 

Lead photo by

josullivan.59
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People are furious with Canadian grocery stores for profiting off inflation

Rental fees for pizza ovens at a busy Toronto park are upsetting residents

Toronto has some very stupid laws about bathtubs and garage sales

Toronto shop accused of destroying community space frequented by the homeless

Toronto under 48-hour heat warning as high temperatures melt the city

People are now boycotting Canadian Tire over something it's done for decades

Adam Sandler was just spotted playing catch with an adorable toddler in Toronto

Video shows chaos after shots fired at EFS nightclub in Toronto this weekend