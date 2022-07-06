The Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs are looking for a new national anthem singer

Do you have a golden voice and a passion for patriotic performances? Your destiny as a pre-game national anthem singer at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena awaits. Possibly.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment — the parent company of the Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs — just opened up auditions to find a new national anthem singer.

The organization announced Wednesday that it is looking for "talented and enthusiatistic individuals to be part of this proud tradition."

To apply, interested parties are asked to record an acapella video demo, without background music, of both the Canadian and American national anthems. Once you're happy with your renditions of 'O Canada' and 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' you can send your tape by email to anthemauditions@mlse.com.

Auditions are only open until July, 27, so don't dawdle if you're keen on kicking off your career as a national anthem crooner.

It worked out pretty well for the last person to sing anthems ahead of Leafs and Raptors games, who started singing for MLSE when she was only 15 years old and appears to have gone on to become a succesful singer, songwriter and actor.

It's not clear if Ortiz-Luis will be returning to sing at any home game, as much as people in the comments of MLSE's recent audition post want her to, but we do know for certain that the organization is looking for another person who can belt out those notes as well as she can.

It's a tall order, but someone's got to fill it. Maybe it's you. Can't hurt to try!