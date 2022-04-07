Danny Green finally getting 2019 Raptors Championship ring after almost 1030 days

Former Raptors champion and well-documented Torontophile Danny Green is back in town after a long absence from his once home. Now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Green has won three NBA Championships, yet he only has two rings.

That all changes Thursday night with a long-overdue ring ceremony before the Raptors host the 76ers at Scotiabank Arena.

It's been a long-time coming for Green, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after his Finals win as a Raptor, winning another Championship with LeBron James and company before signing with the 76ers in 2020.

But due to COVID-19, the NBA bubble season and the Raptors' subsequent disaster of a season played in Florida, Green still hasn't been paid dues by Toronto fans, and is the last of the 2019 squad awaiting his Championship ring.

Do you remember Danny Green?



The former Toronto Raptors guard is expected to finally receive his 2019 Championship ring today.



He is the last of the 2019 Raptors team to get his ring. #WeTheNorth @DGreen_14 pic.twitter.com/R6J7Ew3hLB — blogTO (@blogTO) April 7, 2022

And it's kind of a perfect metaphor for the pandemic when you think about it.

How many times have you made plans in the last two-plus years, only to kick the can and end up not seeing your best friend for another six months while you veg on the couch in sweatpants running out of shows to binge? I'm sure there are at least a few hands raised in the audience.

That ring has been here through 5 waves of a pandemic and entering a 6th. Deserves a spot in Basketball HOF @DGreen_14 #WeTheNorth — Easy-E (@T_Dot_Sportz) April 7, 2022

And how many have been making plans to collect their NBA Championship ring for 1,030 days? Only one hand, it seems: one large hand that is about to get a whole lot heavier once blessed with this third instalment of very overdue bling.

After 1,030 days, the Covid-19 pandemic & injuries, Danny Green will finally receive his 2019 Raptors championship ring in front of the fans tonight in Toronto 🏆



Green has been on three teams, been traded twice, & won another championship in that span! — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) April 7, 2022

The statistics above speak for themselves. Green has been waiting far too long for his big moment with Toronto fans, and circumstances have finally aligned for his ring ceremony in Toronto.

I heard that he insisted on receiving it in front of the Raptors fans and the schedule never worked out with the trades, pandemic etc. — Coffee & Strawberries (@susan_yu) April 7, 2022

Fans and the few remaining Raptors teammates from that golden year will be overjoyed to soak in the moment, though one of Green's still-ringless aging superstar teammates might not be as into the celebration.

Harden gotta watch Danny Green get a ring before him 💀 — 1ooOo 🌧 (@ay0al3k) April 7, 2022

Green played just 80 games in a Raptors uniform, but his energy on and off the court endeared him to fans across the country.

Even after his departure from Toronto was confirmed, Green lingered around the city, hitting up clubs and attending events through the post-championship off-season, to the delight of adoring fans.