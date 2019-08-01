Sports & Play
Huge crowds in Toronto show up to see former Raptor Danny Green

Former Toronto Raptor Danny Green made an appearance at the launch of a creative studio in the Eaton Centre today. He may have left the Raptors, but he is in no rush to leave the city.

A crowd was huddled outside of Streaming at CF, the new Cadillac Fairview creative studio, which has a glass wall, so fans watched Green record the last episode of his podcast Inside the Green Room with his co-host Harrison Sanford.

But, apparently there was so much excitement for Green outside of the studio that fans couldn’t hear his recording.

This is the third time Green has said goodbye to Toronto as he prepares to join the Los Angeles Lakers in the next NBA season. After Green first announced he was not re-signing with the Raptors, he posted a video thanking the city for their respect and support.

Then, he hosted a live recording of Inside the Green Room at the Rec Room last month, which was supposedly his final farewell to the city. But clearly, it wasn’t.

Green may be leaving, but bets are on he’ll be back soon.

Toronto Eaton Centre

