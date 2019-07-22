Toronto says goodbye to former Raptor Danny Green at emotional love-in

Former Raptor Danny Green said a final farewell to Toronto this past weekend.

Green and his co-host Harrison Sanford recorded their Inside the Green Room podcast live at the Rec Room on Saturday. Former Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy, superfan Nav Bhatia and lead Raptors reporter William Lou joined the duo.

🏀 What a night! 2-Time NBA Champ and friend Danny Green joined fans in Toronto one last time before departing for LA. It was a bitter-sweet evening reminiscing on the 2019 season and discussing the future of the Raptors and the NBA.



The live podcast reminisced about key moments from the 2019 NBA Season and showed a clip of hundreds of Raptors fans singing the Canadian national anthem at Oracle Arena after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“It was amazing to see how proud they were of our country and of our team,” Green said. He said our team. Despite Green’s decision to leave the Raptors, the city clearly had an impact on him.

When the shooting guard announced he was signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto applauded him for thanking the city for their support.

On stage now discussing how fans have reacted to Kawhi and @DGreen_14 leaving after brining a championship to Toronto: @william_lou pic.twitter.com/JrANM4RKyC — Inside The Green Room (@GreenRoomInside) July 21, 2019

In contrast, former Raptor Kawhi Leonard still has not thanked the city that was willing to give him everything to re-sign. At this point, it’s unlikely he will.

@DGreen_14 thanks for the amazing year you gave us up here 🇨🇦. Guaranteed your going to miss bagged milk tho 🤘🏻🤣🤘🏻 #416 #Toronto — Trevor Johnston (@trevorjohnston7) July 22, 2019

Green may be leaving, but at least he had the courtesy to say goodbye.