Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto says goodbye to former Raptor Danny Green at emotional love-in

Former Raptor Danny Green said a final farewell to Toronto this past weekend.

Green and his co-host Harrison Sanford recorded their Inside the Green Room podcast live at the Rec Room on Saturday. Former Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy, superfan Nav Bhatia and lead Raptors reporter William Lou joined the duo.

The live podcast reminisced about key moments from the 2019 NBA Season and showed a clip of hundreds of Raptors fans singing the Canadian national anthem at Oracle Arena after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“It was amazing to see how proud they were of our country and of our team,” Green said. He said our team. Despite Green’s decision to leave the Raptors, the city clearly had an impact on him.

When the shooting guard announced he was signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto applauded him for thanking the city for their support.

In contrast, former Raptor Kawhi Leonard still has not thanked the city that was willing to give him everything to re-sign. At this point, it’s unlikely he will.

Green may be leaving, but at least he had the courtesy to say goodbye.

