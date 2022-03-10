The greatest Toronto Raptors bromance ever just faced the ultimate test

Kyle and DeMar — no last names are even required for longtime Toronto Raptors followers — a dynamic duo that has been apart since the end of the 2018 NBA season but still holds a special place in the heart of fans.

And it doesn't hurt that they're still the absolute best of friends even after all this time apart, the pair's relationship recently put up to the ultimate test for rolling cameras.

Former Raptor Serge Ibaka invited DeMar DeRozan back to his outrageously hilarious cooking show, How Hungry Are You?, making Deebo the only guest to appear twice on the internet-based show.

It's somewhere between Hot Ones (the show with hot questions and even hotter wings) and Fear Factor, with Ibaka cooking up something you wouldn't typically order in a restaurant (offerings have included beef penis and fish eyes) for a typically shellshocked NBA star or other celebrity.

DeRozan was forced to eat a plate of literal worms on his last appearance in 2018, and for whatever reason, he agreed to come back for the third episode of the show's fourth season. But lucky for us fans, there was more than just disgusting food in this episode.

With a cup of cricket tea on the line, DeRozan is forced to Facetime his supposed best friend, Kyle Lowry. If Lowry answers, DeRozan is off the hook. If he declines the call, it's bottoms up with the bug juice.

The tension apparent in his voice, DeRozan says, "Please answer the phone, Low. Please, please, please..." as the line trills.

To the relief of DeRozan and practically every Toronto Raptors fan in existence, Lowry did indeed answer the phone. Imagine Lowry's reaction, picking up the phone to DeRozan screaming "Thank you!!" before being explained just what was on the line.

"You know you can count on me, brother."

That line alone was enough to put a smile on the face of every Raptors fan.

But it's still a bittersweet reunion for fans, bringing back the not-so-distant past glory days.

This is breaking the hearts of every Raptors fans. Miss every one of you guys!!! — Not Tim Lau (@whoistimlau) March 10, 2022

The trio had some great times together before DeRozen was ultimately dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in a deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

One commenter thinks it's not too late to reunite the old crew for one last shot at greatness.

Ummm the this could be a BiG 3 for one last run in TORONTO!! — Drew (@Drew28557163) March 10, 2022

Whatever their futures hold, the best bromance in Toronto sports history was just put to the test, and it passed with flying colours.