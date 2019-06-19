Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
serge ibaka how hungry are you

Serge Ibaka asks hungry Toronto Raptors teammates about junk food

Serge Ibaka brought his Youtube channel to the Raptors championship parade on Monday and asked his teammates, "How hungry Are You?"

They were all very hungry.

"I know you've been eating very healthy all year long because you have to take care of your body. Now you are an NBA champ. What is the worst junk food you can eat?"

Kawhi Leonard’s reply was simple: "I'm just drinking alcohol and eating desserts all the time."

Kyle Lowry had a sweet tooth. His reply to Ibaka: "Everything." The top of his list of junk food: Reese's Pieces, pancakes, and French toast.

Norman Powell was missing his hometown food in San Diego.

"I can't wait to go back home to get some taco shop," he told Ibaka. "My Mexican food is calling me."

Fred VanVleet was also looking forward to his hometown Chicago favourite – fried chicken from Harold's. And some Shake Shack and ice cream.

Pascal Siakam was craving pizza, "with cheese, extra cheese and tacos."

Danny Green had a list ready: "Fat burgers, in-N-Out burgers, desserts, apple pie, all types of chocolate cake, ice cream, everything."

