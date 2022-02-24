Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raptors rookies

Toronto Raptors rookies are the worst boy band ever but fans are here for it

Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If any record executives are out there searching for the next hot new boy band, a video circulating on social media is helping them narrow down the hunt by showing them where not to look for talent.

The Toronto Raptors have some promising bright young stars, that is, in terms of basketball ability. But they should probably stick to the courts based on a video shared to Raptor Precious Achuiwa's Instagram on Thursday afternoon, where three Raptors rookies showed off their vocal skills, or rather a lack thereof.

For no apparent reason, Toronto Raptors rookies Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, and Justin Champagnie joined forces to belt out an off-time, off-key performance of Bruno Mars' 2010 hit "Just the way you are."

With ages ranging from 20-22, the rookies were still attending elementary school when this song came out, making the selection all the more confusing.

Between the random song choice, the painfully-bad performance, their reliance on hand-written lyrics, and the complete lack of context provided, the clip is offering a good chuckle on a particularly tense day to be scrolling through social feeds.

One calls the video an "absolute timeline cleanser," particularly welcome during the chaotic onset of a conflict that has grim news headlines and sombre images flooding social media feeds.

As funny as the clip is, nobody is claiming the trio should quit their pro sports careers and take up singing, one commenter summing it up by saying, "These man's sound rough."

Though even if singing isn't in his future, Dalano Banton's moves on the floor could be something worth further exploration.

Most of the Raptors have been off for the All-Star break since their last appearance on Feb. 16, though Precious Achiuwa and Scottie Barnes were among the rookies represented in the 2022 Rising Stars game.

The team returns to the court Friday for a road game versus the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center, which appears to be where this hilarious clip was filmed.

Lead photo by

Precious Achuiwa

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Raptors rookies are the worst boy band ever but fans are here for it

That time the TTC removed a penis shaped map from a Toronto subway station

People upset after vaccination requirements lifted for Leafs and Raptors games

Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new heritage jersey and fans are already hating on them

The top 20 toboggan hills in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto is getting a massive new gaming centre in an old Laser Quest location

Fans to return to Scotiabank Arena after Ontario updates capacity guidelines

30 signs you grew up in Toronto in the 1990s