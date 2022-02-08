Canada's Wonderland is hiring thousands of new workers this summer

It's been a couple of years since Canada's Wonderland parkgoers last got the chance to welcome the arrival of spring with a trip to the thrill ride destination north of Toronto, the pandemic eliminating the 2020 season and cutting the 2021 season short.

But 2022 is a new year and the park is already preparing for a return to relatively normal conditions, announcing Tuesday morning that the park would reopen on April 30 for what will hopefully be the first full season since 2019.

Canada's Wonderland has a lot of catching up to do in terms of revenue, the park's ticket sales severely impacted since the start of the pandemic.

Wonderland was shuttered for the entire 2020 season and was later used as a drive-in mass vaccination site in 2021 before opening for a partial season last July.

Adrenaline-junkies returning this year will be able to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the park's most popular attraction, the brain-melting gigacoaster known as Leviathan. It's hard to believe that the country's tallest and fastest coaster is already a decade old.

🎉 Happy 10th Birthday Leviathan!🎂 The last piece of Leviathan's track was installed at 2:25pm on February 7, 2012. 💙 SEND Leviathan some Birthday wishes!#Birthday #Leviathan #CanadasWonderland #RollerCoaster pic.twitter.com/Tyn4d2BL65 — Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) February 7, 2022

"We may be in the depths of winter, but we're already looking ahead to the brighter, warmer days of spring when we can welcome guests back for the 2022 season," said Norm Pirtovshek, general manager.

The reopening is still over two months away, but the park is going on a hiring spree, posting over 4,000 seasonal and full-time positions to work in the country's most popular theme park.

Pirtovshek says that working at the park "is fun for obvious reasons and comes with great benefits," though job-seekers be warned; your caloric intake is almost certain to skyrocket being around all of the deep-fried treats that are hard to avoid on a visit to Vaughan's rollercoaster mecca.