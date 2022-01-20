Toronto firefighters rescue skiers stranded on chair lift at Earl Bales Park

After the massive fall of snow Toronto had earlier this week, conditions are perfect to go skiing at one of the city's two ski slopes. Unfortunately for a few unlucky skiers, they had to get rescued by firefighters because they got stranded on a chairlift at Earl Bales Park.

The ski hill located in North York had just opened for the season on Jan. 15, with snowboarders and skiers eagerly flocking to the slopes.

The ski hill consists of two hills, one beginner hill with a rope tow and the main hill that has three runs at the top of the hill. To get back up the main hill you have to take a chair lift up.

Toronto firefighters were out rescuing skiers stranded on a chairlift at Earl Bales Park Wednesday evening - 📹 @ff_dan_v #Toronto pic.twitter.com/3BsH2ewBpK — blogTO (@blogTO) January 20, 2022

Roughly a dozen unlucky skiers had gotten stuck on the chairlift Wednesday evening and Toronto Fire Services had to be called in order to help get them down.

In a video posted on Twitter by user @ff_dan_v, a skier can be seen being brought down from the lift via rope rescue.

Eyewitnesses say that the lift suddenly stopped working, leaving people stranded for roughly an hour. Toronto Fire Services worked with cty staff to get those stuck down safely to the ground.

A few more photos from last night at Earl Bales. Stay safe. #toronto pic.twitter.com/lx7sblD2hO — Dan Vieira 🔥 (@ff_dan_v) January 20, 2022

Due to the malfunction, the ski lift has been closed for the day for repairs.

There hasn't been an announcement of when the ski hill will reopen but keep an eye out for updates.

Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre is closed due to technical issues with the chairlift.



For updates, visit the facility page: https://t.co/n78HJoHtkx pic.twitter.com/bkT5hqR4MI — City of Toronto PFR (@TorontoPFR) January 20, 2022

Thankfully no injuries were reported, but the incident probably left a few people feeling a bit spooked.