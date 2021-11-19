Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
al mvp vladimir guerrero jr

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn't win the AL MVP and Toronto Blue Jays fans are angry

After a heartbreaking end to the 2021 season, Toronto Blue Jays fans were hoping for one last hurrah with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the running for the American League's most valuable player (MVP). The winner of the award was announced Thursday, but alas, no dice.

Still riding the high of seeing ace pitcher Robbie Ray awarded the AL Cy Young award, Jays fans had their hopes for another off-season celebration dashed when Vladdy (as fans know him) fell short of votes for the AL MVP to the two-way phenom pitcher/slugger, Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani was the unanimous winner, grabbing all 30 first-place votes from judges of the Baseball Writers' Association of America for the top score in the balloting.

Vladdy Jr. scored a distant second, with a near-unanimous 29 second-place votes. The 22-year-old star outhit Shohei Ohtani in every category, leading the league with 48 homers and driving in 111 RBIs in a breakout season. Still, Ohtani's pitching prowess combined with his insane slugging skills pushed "Shotime" ahead of Vladdy.

The decision has some Jays fans and analysts disappointed and questioning the criteria for determining what makes a player the "most valuable" to their team.

Vladdy helped bring the Blue Jays to within inches of a playoff spot, while Ohtani's Angels fell well short of the mark.

Others think things could have turned out differently if Vladdy stepped up for a few mound appearances.

And the numbers really don't lie if you focus in on batting. Ohtani batted .257 this year with 46 homers, and 100 RBIs, compared to Vladdy's 48 dingers, .311 batting average, and 111 RBIs.

Vlad Jr. couldn't stand up to Ohtani's pitching record, which is being argued as the real difference-maker in his MVP win.

Ohtani logged a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts, striking out 156 batters. But some actually think Vladdy could pull this off if he tried, which sounds like a bit of a stretch.

Still, other fans were satisfied with the decision, acknowledging the exceptional rarity of a two-way talent in professional baseball.

Though Blue Jays fans didn't get to see a hometown player take home the AL MVP, the blue and white were well represented. Not only did Vladdy Jr. finish second in the running for votes, but Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien finished third with one second-place vote and 24 third-place votes.

Having two of the three best-ranked players in the American League is nothing to complain about.

