Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Vladimir Guerrero Jr

Toronto is already over Kawhi because of what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just did

A new king of the North was crowned last night. Toronto sports fans were quick to claim they were over Kawhi Leonard and replaced him with a fresh potential all-star.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a derby record with 91 home runs in Cleveland last night.

The MLB Home Run Derby is an annual contest held during the All-Star break.

Guerrero blasted a record 29 home runs in the first round and an astonishing 40 in the second round in an epic battle against Joc Pedersen of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite that Guerrero Jr. didn’t actually win the contest, falling to fellow rookie Pete Alonso of the New York Mets in the finals.

Nevertheless, Vlad Jr. was was the unnamed champion everyone was talking about. Especially, Toronto sports fans desperate for a new hero.

Guerrero Jr., 20, is the youngest player to ever compete in the derby. He beat Josh Hamilton’s record of 28 single-round homers, set in 2008, with 29 and then hit 29 more home runs when he was up against Dodgers’ Joc Pederson.

Pederson hit just as many, which pushed them into a tiebreaker, and then a second and third round. Finally, Guerrero Jr. beat Pederson two to one when each player was allowed just three swings.

In the final competition, an exhausted Guerrero Jr. hit 22 home runs against the Mets’ Pete Alonso, who then topped his score and won the derby by one homer.

But everyone was still talking about Guerrero Jr., who gave Toronto hope that maybe it won’t be another 26 years before one of our sports teams has another superstar.

Toronto Blue Jays

