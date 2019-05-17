Toronto now has a burger inspired by Vlad Guerrero Jr.

You may never be able to play like him, hang out with him or even meet the guy, but you can eat a hamburger inspired by new Blue Jays superstar Vlad Guerrero Jr.

The sensational slugger, who made his MLB debut late last month after being pulled up from the minors, is crushing it for Toronto right now (and right in the nick of time. We really needed a hero).

Guerrero Jr. may be Canadian by birth but, like his Hall of Famer dad, he's Dominican through and through.

Hence the composition of "The Chimi" — a hearty-looking new hamburger from Burgers n' Fries Forever launching next week on the second floor of the Rogers Centre.

Inspired by none other than Guerrero Jr. himself, the Chimi (short for Chimichurri) contains golf salsa (mayo, ketchup, and lemon juice), soy grilled cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and a halal chuck beef patty.

Welcome to the trophy case 🏆🏆



Congrats to Vlad Jr. on his first two career @MLB home runs! pic.twitter.com/1vfvVRplaF — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 15, 2019

You'll be able to find the Chimi at the Rogers Centre's Pop-up Kitchen during games from May 20 to June 20, alongside other famous BFF Toronto burgers and fries.

If you'd prefer to visit BFF's restaurant on Ossington, you can find the same sandwich under the name "Vladdy."

"The burger takes its roots from street vendors in the Dominican where Guerrero Jr's father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., is from," reads a release announcing the news.

"The Chimi is one of their most popular snacks—every stall has its own unique twist on its fundamentals: golf salsa (a ketchup and mayo mixture), cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and beef."

Sounds great. Pass the napkins.