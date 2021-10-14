Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 50 minutes ago
rod black tsn

Canadian sportscaster Rod Black is leaving TSN and reactions are mixed

One of the best-known voices in Canadian sports media is leaving TSN after an illustrious career spanning three decades with the network.

But questions linger in the Twitterverse about whether Rod Black left the network by choice or was forced out by Bell Media.

For almost 40 years — 30 with TSN — Black has been covering various sports, including Canadian football and figure skating. He is perhaps best known by Toronto sports fans as the host of NBA ON TSN, and for his coverage of memorable Raptors playoff runs.

Black issued a statement through TSN's parent company Bell Media this morning, saying of his departure, "I've been a broadcaster for almost 40 years, and have had a front-row seat to some of the most magical moments in sport."

"Rod has been an unforgettable and consistent presence on TSN, with a deep sports knowledge that has allowed him to seamlessly transition between hosting duties and calling games, from football to figure skating to basketball, and more," said Stewart Johnston, Senior VP, Sales and Sports, Bell Media.

"While we'll miss him behind the desk and in the booth, we are grateful for his time with the network and wish him nothing but the best."

But prepared statements rarely even scratch the surface of public opinion. For that, we turn to the unfiltered, wild west of Twitter, where the reactions show a bit more range.

The nature of Black's departure is one of the big questions, as Bell Media has been cutting down on its workforce in recent months.

People are voicing suspicions after such a lengthy career with the network, and no real reasons given for the move by either party. The timing also seems odd to some observers.

Some took issue with Black's statement itself, particularly the "coast-to-coast-to-coast" line.

There are always going to be some hot takes on Twitter, but others took the time to share congratulations, fun facts, and anecdotes about Rod Black — or should we say Hot Rod?

Or how about how he's been a regular presence at a local midtown Toronto arena.

Even if Black's future career ventures don't pan out, he's probably on good footing for the future; his son Tyler is a top MLB prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Having a pro-athlete for a kid seems like a pretty solid retirement plan.

Lead photo by

Rod Black

