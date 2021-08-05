Masai Ujiri is staying with the Raptors and Toronto is ecstatic

Masai Ujiri is a Toronto Raptor through and through, and that's not changing anytime soon.

The beloved basketball executive announced via video Thursday afternoon that he'll be staying with the Raptors and Maple Leaf Sports going forward, giving Toronto fans a much-needed reason to celebrate.

I've said it before, and I am saying it again.



We will win in Toronto.



- Masai pic.twitter.com/KJ64UwjZPo — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 5, 2021

"I love being the leader of the Toronto Raptors and I'm here to stay," Ujiri said in the video.

An inspiring leader and human being. I'm so happy that Masai is staying in Toronto. I'm a very proud @Raptors fan today. https://t.co/41RrvuQVhh — Dave Blezard (@DaveBlezard) August 5, 2021

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowksi tweeted Thursday that Ujiri has agreed to a "significant" new contract to remain with the organization, as he's set to become the vice-chairman of the organization while continuing in his current role as president of basketball operations.

"For me, home is where it all starts," Ujiri said in the video. "Home is where I gather my strength and get my inspiration. And Toronto, you inspire me."

Masai Ujiri the GOAT — i. adan (@_nopename) August 5, 2021

The announcement is being widely celebrated on social media by fans who are still reeling from the news that star player Kyle Lowry is officially leaving Toronto for Miami after nine seasons.

The emotional rollercoaster of losing Kyle but retaining Masai is something else, I tell ya — Jordan A. Hayles (@MR_STiXX) August 5, 2021

To say fans are relieved that the beloved executive is sticking around would be an understatement.

A lot of the Raptors decisions have been questionable this off-season but it can’t be understated how important it was for Masai Ujiri to resign with the Raptors — Don (@DonaldHigney) August 5, 2021

Fans are also using the opportunity to gush about how much they respect and admire Ujiri.

Some are even saying the city should rename Dundas street after him.

Change Dundas Street To Masai Avenue and change Dundas Square to Masai Square — Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) August 5, 2021

This season hasn't exactly been the easiest for Toronto Raptors fans, and Ujiri's new contract is no doubt an extremely welcome cause for celebration.