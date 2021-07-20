Toronto gym bans vaccinated people from being members

One of the founders of a gym located in South Etobicoke has made it very clear that he's not looking for business from anyone who's chosen to heed public health advice and get the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine.

Co-founder of Fearless Studios Mohammed Abedeen posted a statement on Instagram and Facebook this week indicating that the gym's boxing club will not be accepting any vaccinated members.

"For The Safety Of Our Members, The Fearless Boxing Club Will No Longer Be Accepting Those Who Received The Experimental Covid Vaccine," he wrote.

"Our Current Members Including Doctors, Nurses, Teachers, Parents And Many Youth Feel Safer Waiting Until More Research Is Done On The Side Effects Being Discovered Right Now."

Fearless Studios was founded by Abedeen, who is a professional boxer, and professional dancer Krystal Glazier-Roscoe during the lockdown with the very goal of flouting public health restrictions.

"BUILT in the lockdown, OPENED in the lockdown & WE'RE NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!!" reads The Fearless Boxing Club's Instagram bio.

Business owners across the country have been advocating for their right to refuse customers who are unvaccianted, especially if case rates increase, but few have taken the opposing stance and vowed to refuse those with immunity to the deadly virus.

The gym is owner is however one of many Ontarians spreading false and misleading information about the COVID-19 vaccine, which is proven to be safe and effective at preventing severe illness and death from the vaccine.