Toronto beach now has luxury lounge chairs you can rent by the hour

The sun is shining, the waves are crashing and it is the perfect time to live your summer days beachside.

BeachDaysTO is a new service offering a luxurious pop-up lounge that has major European beach vibes. Choose from Woodbine or Kew beach and let the folks at BeachDaysTO take care of the rest.

The service is completely customizable, whether you want to be in a secluded area of the beach or where all the action is.

"Everyone has their own idea of what they want. Whether it's an older group that wants less of a walk, a family, or an engagement where they may want a more secluded area of the beach," said owners of BeachDaysTO Robin Cook and Victoria Marsh.

The set-up features items from the premium beach company, Business & Pleasure including a chic umbrella, canvas chairs, long lounge chairs with pillows attached, a massive blanket, a cooler bag with ice and water, and a small table.

The area of the pop-up lounge is also raked and maintained to ensure the area is clean, comfortable and offers a pretty aesthetic.

They partnered with All The Graze to bring gourmet charcuterie boards to your lounge for an extra charge ($75). The board comes with all the fixings and features various cured meats, cheese, fruit and dips.

The idea was born out of bringing a lounging service to Toronto beaches.

"When you go anywhere else in the world, the beaches typically have lounge chairs and some type of service set-up. Whereas if you're visiting Toronto beaches, you need to bring all of your own stuff," said Cook.

BeachDaysTO also hopes to partner will more local businesses in the future to provide more customizations, showcase great local spots and create a longer experience.

"We would like to partner with more local businesses in the future. Maybe after the experience, people will get a coupon for a percentage off at a pizzeria or brewery to have dinner and drinks."

Currently, two to four people can be accommodated for a 4-hour stay ($250 and up).