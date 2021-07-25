Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
PlaceMade Toronto

Toronto's newest coworking space is for people who like to hit the gym

Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's got a new coworking space and instead of the typical offices attached to a coffee shop, this one is built specifically for gym rats looking to build their business.

Designed specifically for health and fitness professionals, PlaceMade is a brand new space for personal trainers and industry professionals to operate their business out of.

Located near the corner of Richmond and Church, it has fully equipped private training areas as well as a number of professional work spaces.

"Placemade is a unique space that provides local independent health and fitness professionals with an opportunity to access a top-quality facility solely dedicated to working with clients," Celia Lopez, Founder & CEO of PlaceMade told blogTO.

"The training studio and workspace design were built for these professionals to succeed!"

If you find yourself looking for professional help to achieve those fitness goals after over a year spent unable to hit the gym, you might find exactly what you're looking for at PlaceMade.

Each training area can be rented for $35 an hour to train alone or alongside a client.

With everything from free weights and cable machines to battle ropes and a juice bar, it's sure one well-equipped office.

Lead photo by

Celia Lopez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto's newest coworking space is for people who like to hit the gym

People worried about getting stuck on rides at Wonderland after video goes viral

The top 15 patios on King West

Blue Jays tickets sell out fast for home opener and fans have complaints

Toronto Bike Life is the latest subculture to take to the streets and it's a sight to behold

Toronto Raptors launch NFT line and some start at $1,500

Toronto gym bans vaccinated people from being members

Activate is the massive new active gaming centre that just opened near Toronto