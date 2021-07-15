Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
goodlife fitness

People are cancelling GoodLife memberships in Ontario over gym's vaccine policy

Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

GoodLife patrons across Ontario are suddenly cancelling their memberships in droves after the gym chain's revelation that it will not be requiring proof of vaccination to work out, which inadvertently caused a social media and PR fiasco.

When asked on Twitter earlier this week about its vaccination policies for when gyms open their doors provincewide as we enter Step 3 of reopening on Friday morning, the Canadian brand — which has more than 450 facilities and 1.5 million members — stated that it, well, won't have one for gymgoers or staff.

"At this time, we are not planning to require associates or members to be vaccinated to enter our locations. For privacy reasons, GoodLife will not disclose information regarding any individual associate's vaccination status," the official GoodLife Fitness account tweeted on Monday afternoon.

The post has since garnered 1,5oo responses, an additional 1,000+ quote tweets and retweets, and 1,700 likes. Unfortunately for the company, the majority seem to be negative.

Many residents are simply baffled and unimpressed with the stance given the high-touch, sweaty nature of gyms, while others are vowing to cancel their memberships over the issue (or are at least expressing satisfaction with the fact that they already had for other reasons).

Some are also drawing attention to the fact that schools and other businesses in the province, such as Filmores strip club in Toronto, have come out to say that they will be requiring guests to be fully vaccinated in order to best ensure the health and safety of customers and staff as COVID-19 variants continue to pose a threat.

It remains to be seen what GoodLife will do about its new operating policies, if anything, in response to the ample backlash.

It is noteworthy that after being dealt a hard 16 months of numerous lengthy forced closures, a number of gyms have been operating in either contravention of provincial lockdown rules or through loopholes.

One that had pivoted to serve only those with a medical referral for physical therapy just this month shuttered due to an outbreak of the delta variant.

Lead photo by

@goodlifefitness

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto FC fans upset after they didn't get free tickets to first home game at BMO Field

People are cancelling GoodLife memberships in Ontario over gym's vaccine policy

Toronto FC officially allowed to start playing home games at BMO Field again

GoodLife Fitness reveals new vaccine policy for reopening and members are not happy

10 golf courses in Ontario you need to play at least once

People new to Toronto are now meeting each other through outdoor yoga

This is how Toronto soccer fans celebrated Italy's big Euro Cup win

Toronto woman says there are too many near misses between cyclists and pedestrians