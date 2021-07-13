Toronto college making vaccines mandatory for all students and staff on campus

One of Toronto's top colleges has joined the host of other post-secondary institutions nationwide that have decided to require students to have proof of vaccination against COVID-19 — but, it is taking it one step further than some others.

While schools like U of T, Ryerson (or X) and Western Universities are mandating that all coeds planning to live in on-campus housing be at least partially vaxxed against the virus, Seneca College has decided that the rule will apply to all students and staff attending or teaching classes on campus at all, regardless of whether they live in residence.

The rule will go into effect on Sept. 7 at all of the school's campuses, which are in Markham, Peterborough, King City, and at multiple locations in Toronto.

Ok so Seneca is making vaccines mandatory to attend campus…. Every college soon follow suit so I guess I’m getting vaccinated 🥲 — CHUBBLE (@sjrxo) July 13, 2021

"We are not requiring anyone to get a vaccine. We will respect medical exemptions upon presentation of appropriate documentation. Fully online and remote learning, teaching and working are not affected by this policy," Seneca President David Agnew wrote in a release on Tuesday.

"However, to continue to protect the health of our community and stop the spread of infections, vaccinations will be a condition of participating in on-campus activities. And these activities will continue to be subject to public health guidelines and rules."

Approximately two-thirds of students at the school don't have to come onto campus for their program, he also noted to CP24, adding that the institution has "lots of online opportunities."

Further details about the innoculation policies and procedures will be revealed in the coming weeks, including how partially-innoculated attendees and international students will be impacted.

For now, the college says that it "anticipates" any unimmunized students from other countries will have the opportunity to get at least their first jab while in mandatory quarantine following their arrival in Canada.

Western already requiring it, as are many schools in the US.



At Notre Dame, all students, all professors, and all staff must be vaccinated. — Nostroborous (@nostroborous) June 9, 2021

"While vaccinations protect you, getting vaccinated is also a sign of your commitment to the community by helping protect others and save lives," Agnew continues on the Seneca website.

"In recent history, we tamed killer diseases and viruses together through mass vaccination campaigns... Today, our challenge is COVID-19. It too will be beaten by vaccines. Thank you for doing your part to keep the Seneca community safe."

Some schools are still sorting out what their policy on the matter, if any, will be for the fall, but schools such as McGill and the University of Saskatchewan have already said that they will not have any such requirements.