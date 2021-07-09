GoodLife Fitness unveils new policies for Ontario reopening and people have questions

GoodLife Fitness is reopening in Ontario which is good news for anyone looking to hop back up on that treadmill or nestle into their favourite squat rack.

With Ontario announcing it will be entering step 3 of its reopening plan next week, a number of services and businesses will be returning including indoor gyms.

With GoodLife Fitness being one of the largest health club organizations in the country, it's only natural that they've spent much of today responding to customers eager to return.

The person who manages GoodLife's Twitter account has been especially busy, replying to a seemingly endless onslaught of people thrilled at the return.

Many members have been inquiring how to unfreeze (or cancel) their memberships as well as find out whether they need to book an appointment at a club in order to get a workout in.

🚨 Ontario, WE'RE BACK! 🚨 The wait is finally over. You've watched from the sidelines as other provinces reopen. Now, it's your time. See you Friday, July 16. No bookings needed for the General Workout floor. Check your email for full details. pic.twitter.com/2yTHKua9WW — GoodLife Fitness (@GoodLifeFitness) July 9, 2021

The good news (sorry) is GoodLife announced that no bookings are needed for the General Workout floor, meaning you can just show up if you want to use some free weights or machines.

Lol y’all read the email? You can walk in to workout only if they aren’t at capacity and they “encourage” people to keep their workouts to 90mins or less. Mans gonna have to stand outside and wait smh — Moe (@_Moeabdi) July 9, 2021

On the flipside, this means you could be waiting outside for a while.

Wouldnt it be better to keep booking options until the 50% capacity lifts? At least before i knew my spot was guaranteed. Now i wouldnt know if id be allowed to enter a goodlife until i actually get there. That is huge waste of time, especially with wfh erratic hours. — Atul Menon (@MenonAtul) July 9, 2021

All gym locations still have capacity limits to you'll need to wait your turn to enter if there's already too many people sweating inside.

Yeah. Seems like a bad idea. I mean, for relatively unoccupied people like me, not a big deal to wait. But for super busy folks who can barely squeeze 45 mins to workout, they get there and the wait might be half their available time. A lot of people are gonna get screwed. — Ganzo (@Poljunkie4) July 9, 2021

It's also unclear if the 24 hour gyms will be operating with their usual hours and whether certain amenities (like pools) will be reopening at the same time as the rest of the gym.

What will the policy be in regards to vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated people. Hoping there are restrictions so that the gyms don’t have to close from a variant outbreak like in Oakville. — . (@NatalieKaddoch) July 9, 2021

Some people are also wondering if there's a vaccination policy (there isn't). One gym in Toronto announced last month they'd be implementing one when they reopened before backtracking on the policy after getting a lot of pushback.

Got an email from GoodLife:



“In ontario … masks can be removed when you are at your workout station. Masks must be worn upon entry and while moving within the Club.



They can be removed ONLY at the workout station. Accommodations can be made for those that cannot wear a mask. “ — Melissa Jean Clark (@melissajclark_) July 9, 2021

In an email to members, GoodLife clarified some of the uncertaintly and mentioned that masks will not be required when members are working out.

All GoodLife Fitness gyms in Ontario officially open on July 16 when the province enters Step 3 of the reopening framework.