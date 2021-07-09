Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
goodlife ontario reopening

GoodLife Fitness unveils new policies for Ontario reopening and people have questions

GoodLife Fitness is reopening in Ontario which is good news for anyone looking to hop back up on that treadmill or nestle into their favourite squat rack.

With Ontario announcing it will be entering step 3 of its reopening plan next week, a number of services and businesses will be returning including indoor gyms.

With GoodLife Fitness being one of the largest health club organizations in the country, it's only natural that they've spent much of today responding to customers eager to return.

The person who manages GoodLife's Twitter account has been especially busy, replying to a seemingly endless onslaught of people thrilled at the return.

Many members have been inquiring how to unfreeze (or cancel) their memberships as well as find out whether they need to book an appointment at a club in order to get a workout in.

The good news (sorry) is GoodLife announced that no bookings are needed for the General Workout floor, meaning you can just show up if you want to use some free weights or machines.

On the flipside, this means you could be waiting outside for a while.

All gym locations still have capacity limits to you'll need to wait your turn to enter if there's already too many people sweating inside.

It's also unclear if the 24 hour gyms will be operating with their usual hours and whether certain amenities (like pools) will be reopening at the same time as the rest of the gym.

Some people are also wondering if there's a vaccination policy (there isn't). One gym in Toronto announced last month they'd be implementing one when they reopened before backtracking on the policy after getting a lot of pushback.

In an email to members, GoodLife clarified some of the uncertaintly and mentioned that masks will not be required when members are working out. 

All GoodLife Fitness gyms in Ontario officially open on July 16 when the province enters Step 3 of the reopening framework.

