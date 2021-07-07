Sports & Play
Filipe Dimas
Posted 6 hours ago
italy euro 2021

College St. in Toronto was a massive street party after Italy beat Spain in Euro Cup

With indoor gatherings off limits, sometimes it's necessary to take your party into the streets.

At least that was the thought for hundreds of people on Tuesday afternoon as College street erupted into a massive street party following Italy's Euro Cup win.

italy euro 2021The semifinal match ended in a 1-1 draw against Spain with the Italian squad snatching a 4-2 victory in the penalty shootout to secure themselves a spot in the final. There they'll play the winner of today's England vs Denmark match.

italy euro 2021Should Italy win the entire tournament, the celebrations are sure to once again erupt into the streets.

italy euro 2021Yesterday's celebrations were a sight to see as Italian supporters waved the red, white and green flag while wearing the Azzurri blue.

With little Italy in Toronto stretching along College from Bathurst to Ossington, it shouldn't be any surprise that some of the largest celebrations were right smack dab in the middle at College and Clinton.

italy euro 2021Every patio in the area was filled with fans, as projectors broadcast the game with the entire neighbourhood erupting into celebration the moment that Italy clinched the win.

italy euro 2021Singing, dancing, celebrating, and pouring back some celebratory drinks followed over the next few hours.

italy euro 2021

The celebrations poured into the streets for so long that the TTC was even forced to detour around the area.

italy euro 2021

The final takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m. local time, and there's no doubt that every patio seat in the area will be filled up hours before kickoff with fans eager to secure a spot in the area should celebrations be necessary.

italy euro 2021Should Italy win, it will be their first European Championship since 1968, so the fans are surely looking to end that lengthy drought.

italy euro 2021Though if there's one thing sports fans in Toronto know, it's waiting over 50 years for a championship.

Photos by

Hector Vasquez

