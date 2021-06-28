Toronto rumoured to be trading Pascal Siakam and Raptors fans have opinions

Rumour around the NBA is that the Toronto Raptors are considering trading all-star forward Pascal Siakam.

With franchise legend Kyle Lowry reaching the end of his contract and considering other options, the team is looking to rebuild for the future around its young core and the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Many mock drafts expect the Toronto Raptors to snag March Madness standout Jalen Suggs at the draft, giving the team another ball handler that can help lead the offense while also playing some stellar defense.

Snap mock draft:



1 Pistons - Cade Cunningham

2 Rockets - Jalen Green

3 Cavaliers - Evan Mobley

4 Raptors - Jalen Suggs

5 Magic -Jonathan Kuminga

6 Thunder - Scottie Barnes

7 Warriors - Davion Mitchell

8 Magic - Keon Johnson

9 Kings - Franz Wagner — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 23, 2021

Suggs would join an already talented young group that can play competitvely at both ends of the field.

22-year-old Gary Trent Jr. and 23-year-old OG Anunoby both had career years this past season, and are no doubt being considered as key pieces of the Raptors future alongside 26-year-old heir to Lowry Fred Van Vleet.

While the Raptors would surely love to keep their 26-year-old leading scorer Pascal Siakam as part of this young core, the rumour circulating around the NBA is that the Golden State Warriors are putting together an offer too good for the Raptors to turn down.

The package would see Siakam go to California in exchange for last year's second overall pick James Wiseman, and the seventh overall pick for this year's draft.

The 7-foot tall Wiseman would help solidify the centre position with another talented young piece. The team has struggled to find a big man to fill that hole since losing Ibaka and Gasol a year ago.

At 7th overall, the Raptors would be able to secure another talented young piece in what is expected to be a very deep draft. While losing Siakam would hurt, it may be the kind of difficult move that Masai is known for pulling the trigger on.

Calling it a difficult move may be an understatement, as the Raptors faithful is understandably split on the rumour. Some believe the team would be selling low on a player that was an integral part of their 2019 championship.

Pascal Siakam was literally the 2nd option on a championship team at the age of 25.



Do y’all not realize how rare that is?

How hard that is to find?



Stop using his first post season as a #1 to decrease his value. — Alex🌶 (@alex_raptors) June 28, 2021

Others however, believe this is the sort of move that wins championships, not unlike when fan favourite DeMar DeRozan was traded to the Clippers for a year of Kawhi Leonard.

If Raptors have the 4 pick and then add 7 pick and Wiseman for Pascal fucking Siakam then just give Masai executive of the year. That will be elite rebuilding skills. They won’t even have to make the playoffs but their roster potential would be unreal. https://t.co/gqWBL7h2xL — Corey B (@CoreyB08) June 28, 2021

Another factor to consider in the equation is that with a salary over $31,000,000, Siakam is expected to be by far Toronto's highest paid player.

Trading him away would allow the team to spend that money elsewhere and explore a deep free agency class that includes Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul and even DeMar DeRozan.

The second thing might be true, but I still think the Raptors will do everything they can to make a sign and trade with Lowry if it’s possible, because FVV+Siakam+OG+Trent+4 means you’re not having cap room any time soon. The Lowry slot, whatever they do with it, is crucial https://t.co/4rFtrYKxsB — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) June 28, 2021

With the NBA draft only a month away, it won't be long until Raptors fans find out if Siakam will be staying with the team, or if he's sent off for king's ransom.

After missing the playoffs just two years removed from a championship, the Toronto Raptors front office is sure to be looking for ways to bring another title to the city.

No championship is ever won without making some tough decisions, and the next few weeks will be very telling about whether the team is looking to compete now or do a hefty rebuild and attempt to build a dynasty out of its young core.