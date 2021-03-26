Toronto Raptors players react after a crazy deadline day for Kyle Lowry and the team

Kyle Lowry's 35th birthday was definitely full of surprises.

Despite seemingly endless rumours that we was going to be traded, Lowry still found himself a member of the Toronto Raptors after the 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Many fans were thrilled to see Lowry will be staying a Raptor for at least the rest of the season, and he made sure to thank everyone via Instagram at the end of the day.

While number 7 may be staying a Raptor, there were plenty of players who did find themselves traded to other teams, the most notable of which was Norm Powell, a member of the 2019 championship squad.

Fred VanVleet posted a heartfelt send off to his own Instagram page, saying goodbye to his teammate of the past five years, calling it a "tough one" and thanking Norm for pushing him every day.

The Toronto Raptors also provided their own tribute to Powell, calling him a Raptor forever after trading him to Portland.

While not as big a name as Powell, shooting guard Matt Thomas was also traded and made sure to thank the Toronto Raptors for helping him live out his childhood dream of being an NBA player.

"To the fans and city of Toronto, thank you for embracing me. Toronto will always be a home away from home," said Thomas via Instagram.

It wasn't all goodbyes however, as the team also welcomed in two new players, most notably Gary Trent Jr. who wasted no time in embracing the "We The North" slogan of the Raptors faithful.

With much of the season still left to play, everyone fan will be waiting to see how these new look Raptors play and if the team can climb back into a playoff spot.

After selling his house earlier this year, there's still many people suggesting Kyle Lowry will be leaving Toronto after reaching free agency this summer, but he's already said that no matter what happens he will be retiring as a Raptor.

While it's been an unusual year for just about everyone on the planet, Lowry's 35th birthday was an especially memorable day for the greatest Raptor of all time.