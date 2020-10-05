You can now rappel out of a church bell tower near Toronto

If rappelling face-first from a 60-foot-tall church bell tower sounds like a good time to you, drive 1.5 hours west to Elora.

Rock climbing company One Axe Pursuits — which offers training for rock climbing, ice climbing, and ziplining in the town of Elora — is also offering something called urban rappelling.

Instead of harnessing up to drop off a rock face, you can now do it off the One Axe office building, which towers approximately 6 storeys high.

It's $150 per person for 3 rappels, or per hour each person. It's a beginner-level rappel. Groups as large as 12 people can book a session. Coffee and tea is provided when you arrive.

All technical equipment is included, all you need to bring is appropriate athletic clothing and footwear.

There's been no shortage of ups and downs during the pandemic, but in case a global pandemic hasn't been thrilling enough for you, you can even do it face-first, if you choose the individual stunt training option.

Head to their website to book your rappelling session.