Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
one axe pursuits

You can now rappel out of a church bell tower near Toronto

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If rappelling face-first from a 60-foot-tall church bell tower sounds like a good time to you, drive 1.5 hours west to Elora.

Rock climbing company One Axe Pursuits — which offers training for rock climbing, ice climbing, and ziplining in the town of Elora — is also offering something called urban rappelling.

Instead of harnessing up to drop off a rock face, you can now do it off the One Axe office building, which towers approximately 6 storeys high. 

It's $150 per person for 3 rappels, or per hour each person. It's a beginner-level rappel. Groups as large as 12 people can book a session. Coffee and tea is provided when you arrive.

All technical equipment is included, all you need to bring is appropriate athletic clothing and footwear. 

There's been no shortage of ups and downs during the pandemic, but in case a global pandemic hasn't been thrilling enough for you, you can even do it face-first, if you choose the individual stunt training option.

Head to their website to book your rappelling session. 

Lead photo by

One Axe Pursuits

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

You can now rappel out of a church bell tower near Toronto

An outdoor haunted escape maze is now open near Toronto

Doug Ford announces new restrictions for gyms and fitness centres in Ontario

Marc Gasol is leaving the Toronto Raptors

Toronto's massive esports centre permanently shuts down

10 breathtaking lookouts for fall colours near Toronto

How to spend 36 hours in Clarington this fall

35 essential fall day trips from Toronto