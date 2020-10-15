The Toronto Raptors just got new uniforms

The Toronto Raptors just unveiled three of the five new uniforms they'll be wearing during the 2020-2021 season, and each one is a subtle nod to the franchise's origins as well as previous uniforms worn by Canada's favourite basketball team.

The three new styles, titled the Association, Icon and Statement Edition jerseys, each retain elements from old uniforms that have come to be known as signature raptors symbols.

The Association Edition jerseys, which are white and red, feature the "north" pointing chevron across the chest that was first introduced on the jersey side panel in 2015-16 as part of the team's rebrand.

The black and red Icon Edition jerseys also feature this symbol, and it's "meant to symbolize the north, represent the team's past achievements, and mark the path forward," according to a statement.

Both uniforms are also reminiscent of the red Earned Edition jerseys worn by the Raptors for much of the 2019 postseason season — and they were also sported by the team on the evening they won the franchise's first NBA Championship.

The Statement uniform, meanwhile, is black and red and pays homage to the Raptors' original "dinosaur" uniforms thanks to dark grey jagged pinstripes that run through the design.

It will also be the only one of the five uniforms to have the Jordan Brand Jumpman logo on the right shoulder, replacing the Nike swoosh.

"Uniforms do matter to players. Our team made the choice to wear the Earned jerseys during the 2019 Finals, for example," said Raptors President Masai Ujiri in a statement.

"We want to give our players — and our fans — jerseys they're proud to wear not just because they say Raptors on the front, not just because they're a symbol of our city and country, but because they also look great. I think that's what we've achieved with these."

Photos that tease the two remaining designs, the City and Earned Editions, show one purple uniform and one gold, the latter of which just might be the OVO/Drake edition. They're expected to be revealed closer to the start of the upcoming season.

And these uniforms aren't just aesthetically pleasing, they're also environmentally friendly.

Created by MLSE's in-house design team and Nike, the jerseys are made of recycled PET bottles, a combination of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester. Each uniform contains approximately 20 recycled bottles.

Raptors fans can purchase the Association and Icon Edition jerseys and learn more about the design story at north.Realsports.ca, and the Statement Edition uniform is coming soon.

"As we began to think about the decade ahead, we aimed to create uniforms that not only reflected our franchise's historic accomplishment in 2019 but also inspired the pursuit of our next championship," said MLSE Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Hosford in a statement.

"Our goal was to continue to evolve our 'We The North' Raptors brand identity highlighting our key chevron design, which is synonymous with the North and our championship, while also providing our fans with some added swagger while they show their support."