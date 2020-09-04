Sports & Play
Posted 7 hours ago
Toronto reporter prematurely announces Raptors loss and people aren't happy

A CP24 reporter is making waves on social media for prematurely reporting that the Toronto Raptors lost game three of their NBA playoffs. 

On Thursday, the Raptors went head-to-head with the Boston Celtics  and with half a second left on the clock, it appeared as though Toronto's team would not come out on top. 

While the Celtics had a 103-101 lead, the Raptors' OG Anunoby came through with a buzzer-beating moment that not only secured a win for his team, but also allowed them to climb back into the series.

As the Raptors fought to maintain their spot in the playoffs, news anchor Cristina Tenaglia already reported a Raptors loss. 

Naturally, fans have taken to social media to not only point out the mistake but also poke some fun at the news channel. 

"@CP24 shame on y'all for reporting that the Raptors lost game 3. Don't become @CNN," someone else tweeted

Others weren't too happy with how quickly Tenaglia gave up on the Raptors. 

"SO YOU MEAN TO TELL ME , CP24 GAVE UP ON THE RAPTORS WHEN THEY WERE DOWN TWO WITH .5 LEFT??????" someone else wrote.

Let's just say many fans were happy that the news ended up not being true.

