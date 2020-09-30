Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
marc gasol news

Marc Gasol is leaving the Toronto Raptors

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It seems the Toronto Raptors are sadly losing yet another valuable and beloved team member today, because Marc Gasol has officially decided to leave the NBA and will end his basketball career playing in Spain.

According to reports from Spanish podcast host Sergi Carmonetti, Gasol, who is originally from Spain, has signed a contract with FC Barcelona and will return to his home country for the remainder of his sports career.

Gasol has been with the Raptors since 2019 and has made fans undeniably proud over the past two seasons.

Raptors fans are meanwhile taking to social media to share their fondest memories of Gasol's time with the team, and there's no question that he'll be missed by many in Toronto.

Some fans are reminscing about the enthusiasm with which he celebrated the team's championship win last year, with a few even sharing videos of him chugging a bottle of champagne during the parade. 

Others are meanwhile thanking him for helping to lead the team to victory in 2019 and saying there's simply no way they could have done it without him.

"There's no NBA championship in Toronto without Marc Gasol. Period," wrote sports reporter Chris Walder on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. 

"His interior defense. His sheer presence in the paint. His passing around the basket and ability to stretch the floor when necessary. Forever a Raptor. Forever a champion."

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Marc Gasol is leaving the Toronto Raptors

Toronto's massive esports centre permanently shuts down

10 breathtaking lookouts for fall colours near Toronto

How to spend 36 hours in Clarington this fall

35 essential fall day trips from Toronto

Laser Quest is permanently closing down all North American operations

10 getaways for fall colours in Ontario

This forest in Ontario is home to the longest suspended canopy boardwalk in the world