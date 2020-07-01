Toronto to be named NHL hub city

Toronto hockey fans are about to get some good news. TSN’s Bob McKenzie has now confirmed that Toronto along with Edmonton are on the verge of being officially named NHL hub cities for when the season resumes.

Barring any last-minute complications, and we have seen some of those (Vancouver and Las Vegas), the two NHL Hub cities will be Edmonton and Toronto. 🇨🇦 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2020

The hub city concept is a cricial component to the NHL's plans to continue its season. It's a centralized site where teams will both live and play when the season gets underway again.

In order for a city to have been considered a candidate, they needed to have an arena with at least four dressing rooms to accommodate the number of teams playing for the day as well as adequate hotels nearby.

The games in Toronto are expected to take place at Scotiabank Arena, Coca-Cola Coliseum or possibly the Ford Performance Centre. Players are expected to stay on a campus on the Exhibition Place grounds.

According to the NHL's Phase 3 Return to Play Plan, training camps are expected to open in just over a week on July 10.