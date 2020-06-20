Toronto just got outdoor domes for yoga but people aren't sure about them

Yogis in Toronto can now stretch and breathe in the confines of individual outdoor yoga domes at a new pop-up event starting this weekend — but not everyone is at peace with the idea.

Hosted by Lmnts Outdoor Studio, the pop-up will see 50 clear geodesic domes stationed at the Stanley Barracks on the grounds of Hotel X from June 21 to July 3.

The website notes that "temperatures exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit" or 37 C in the domes, so consider this ultra-hot yoga. The classes are hosted by six local studios and will feature special guests.

The benefits of the isolated domes are obvious in the wake of the pandemic and the nature of the virus spread. People can easily practice physical distancing inside the dome and it serves as an alternative to other mass yoga events that likely won't happen this year.

But it seems that Toronto's aversion to domed events has been activated again before this one even starts.

Similar types of domes were used for the Dinner With A View experience, which left a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths.

The domed dining experience saw homeless camps under the Gardiner Expressway cleared when it took place last spring.

The event was protested with calls to "eat the rich" and use the domes to house Toronto's homeless population instead.

The return of the domes for the yoga pop-up has brought out a similar sentiment, with many pointing out the privileged nature of doing yoga in a dome that could be used to help the homeless.

On an average night in Toronto, there's at least 9,000 people who are unsheltered.



But sure.



Go ahead and have dome pop-ups for Karens who want to do yoga.



Cus they really need that right now. https://t.co/fp7lIbYq29 — Kilderkin (@RileyGryc) June 19, 2020

While this event takes place on private property where no homeless encampments were disturbed, it still has many fired up.

Why not make this effort for the homeless!! — Bonez ✊🏿🖤🐍 (@MtBonez) June 19, 2020

Others are just excited about the new kind of yoga experience that gets them out of the house while yoga studios and gyms remain closed.

I SIGNED UP FOR MY DOME YOGA CLASSES AND I CANT WAIT — shai (@_SCEE) June 19, 2020

Anyone looking to try a class out, different packages are available and you'll be expected to bring your own mat.