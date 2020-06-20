Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dome yoga toronto

Toronto just got outdoor domes for yoga but people aren't sure about them

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Yogis in Toronto can now stretch and breathe in the confines of individual outdoor yoga domes at a new pop-up event starting this weekend — but not everyone is at peace with the idea.

Hosted by Lmnts Outdoor Studio, the pop-up will see 50 clear geodesic domes stationed at the Stanley Barracks on the grounds of Hotel X from June 21 to July 3.

The website notes that "temperatures exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit" or 37 C in the domes, so consider this ultra-hot yoga. The classes are hosted by six local studios and will feature special guests.

The benefits of the isolated domes are obvious in the wake of the pandemic and the nature of the virus spread. People can easily practice physical distancing inside the dome and it serves as an alternative to other mass yoga events that likely won't happen this year.

But it seems that Toronto's aversion to domed events has been activated again before this one even starts. 

Similar types of domes were used for the Dinner With A View experience, which left a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths.

The domed dining experience saw homeless camps under the Gardiner Expressway cleared when it took place last spring.

The event was protested with calls to "eat the rich" and use the domes to house Toronto's homeless population instead.

The return of the domes for the yoga pop-up has brought out a similar sentiment, with many pointing out the privileged nature of doing yoga in a dome that could be used to help the homeless.

While this event takes place on private property where no homeless encampments were disturbed, it still has many fired up.

Others are just excited about the new kind of yoga experience that gets them out of the house while yoga studios and gyms remain closed.

Anyone looking to try a class out, different packages are available and you'll be expected to bring your own mat.

Lead photo by

Lmnts Outdoor Studio

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

You can walk and pet alpacas at this farm near Toronto but you'll need to social distance

Toronto just got outdoor domes for yoga but people aren't sure about them

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews tests positive for COVID-19

Canadian government approves Toronto to be hub city when NHL resumes

6 beaches in Toronto opening for swimming next week

The first baseman of the Blue Jays is refusing to pay rent on his Toronto condo

The Niagara Falls zipline is reopening with new rules for social distancing

Toronto skateboard community to skate in solidarity with Black Lives Matter