People are now protesting the dome dining event under a Toronto highway

What do you get when you take unused public space, subtract a tent city for the homeless, and add a limited-time dinner pop-up served inside heated domes?

A protest, of course.

It seems an organization, OCAP (the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty), has heard about the dinner taking place under the Gardiner, called Dinner With A View (that is, with a view of of the immediate area outside the transparent tent, anyway).

They're organizing their own free three-course dinner as a counter event, and they encourage protesters to come out along with their noisemakers to ensure the other diners aren't too comfortable in their immersive luxury dining experience.

Taking place Friday, April 5 at 6:30 pm, the protest event is called Dinner With A View-Of The Rich.

"They call it 'Dinner with a View,'" says the event description. "What sort of view you ask? Well not of the homeless camp, obviously. The City demolished that and evicted the people living there two weeks ago, remember?"

While some have pointed out that the tent city and Bentway locations aren't in exactly the same spot, OCAP states, "For years, homeless people and advocates have also been calling for the City to open up the armouries as temporary shelter. The pop-up restaurant sits at the doorstep of the Fort York armoury."

I'm sad that this has happened. Sad that people believe that they are entitled to evict people from where they lived for some over the top dining experience.@NaheedD#humandecency #notok #wheresthelove https://t.co/Jt8DXLhR1u — Cait O'Donnell (@cczodonnell) April 2, 2019

Dining in heated domes has become a trend in Toronto and other cities this past brutal winter, as patio goers are dying to eat and drink al fresco.

I can’t believe ‘dome dining’ is real!! Honestly, for those attending more money than brains. People are homeless, families with ‘special needs’ are fighting for funding..the list is endless. I guess these ‘fine diners’ already live in a bubble..so they might as well dine in one — Marcia Forsyth (@ForsythMarcia) April 2, 2019

OCAP is encouraging people to email mayor Tory to tell him Toronto needs adequate shelters and rent geared to income housing.