Popular Toronto gym locked out by landlord after owing more than $100K

A location of a popular gym chain in Toronto has been locked out by the landlord after failing to pay rent.

A sign on the door of Hone Fitness at Queen and Carlaw reveals that the gym currently owes $109,652, plus costs, in late rent.

According to the Notice of Distress handed out by a legal representative of the landlord, 1 Eight 1 Limited, Hone had until May 26 to pay or else have all the property inside seized by the landlord.

The lock has been changed and said "goods and chattels" have since been seized.

Hone Fitness owner Jim Solomon says, of the chain's seven locations, this gym Carlaw is the only one facing issues with property owners.

"Everybody is working together, except for this particular landlord," said Solomon, though he wouldn't reveal further details regarding the situation.

Leslieville locals have taken to Facebook to lament the closure of their local budget gym, which was one of the first Hone outposts following the brand's launch on Isabelle Street.

The rest of the chain's six locations remain closed, with no news as to when gyms will be allowed to reopen in Toronto.