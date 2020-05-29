Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hone fitness toronto

Popular Toronto gym locked out by landlord after owing more than $100K

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A location of a popular gym chain in Toronto has been locked out by the landlord after failing to pay rent. 

A sign on the door of Hone Fitness at Queen and Carlaw  reveals that the gym currently owes $109,652, plus costs, in late rent. 

hone fitness

The Notice of Distress posted to Hone Fitness on Carlaw. Photo by Kent Keilback.

According to the Notice of Distress handed out by a legal representative of the landlord, 1 Eight 1 Limited, Hone had until May 26 to pay or else have all the property inside seized by the landlord.

The lock has been changed and said "goods and chattels" have since been seized. 

Hone Fitness owner Jim Solomon says, of the chain's seven locations, this gym Carlaw is the only one facing issues with property owners. 

"Everybody is working together, except for this particular landlord," said Solomon, though he wouldn't reveal further details regarding the situation. 

Leslieville locals have taken to Facebook to lament the closure of their local budget gym, which was one of the first Hone outposts following the brand's launch on Isabelle Street.

The rest of the chain's six locations remain closed, with no news as to when gyms will be allowed to reopen in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Popular Toronto gym locked out by landlord after owing more than $100K

Toronto just got 40 km of expanded bike routes

This is how GoodLife Fitness plans to reopen its gyms in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs are still in the hunt for Stanley Cup as NHL unveils 2020 playoffs

Yoga studio shuts down permanently after 10 years in Toronto

Mississauga's Bianca Andreescu is playing in a tennis tournament next month

Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka is bringing COVID-19 relief to the Congo

This is when campgrounds are expected to open in Ontario