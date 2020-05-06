Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 16 hours ago
toronto blue jays

Toronto Blue Jays could be forced to play home games in the United States

If and when baseball season gets underway this summer, it might mean big changes for the Toronto Blue Jays and their fans.

Considering the Rogers Centre remains closed off since March 24 under Canada's Quarantine Act, Toronto's team may be forced to play their home games in the United States instead. 

According to Mayor John Tory in a briefing Tuesday, the City is in preliminary talks to figure out how to get the Blue Jays playing, "here or elsewhere". 

Ongoing border restrictions mean that MLB's only Canadian team will have to avoid crossing between Canada and the United States, unless those restrictions are lifted before the season's tentative July start-date. 

Currently, all travellers arriving in Canada must undergo a screening by border services, followed by 14 days of self-isolation. 

Those rules apply to everyone, including baseball players, plus athletes on all of Canada's other professional sports teams. 

The most likely destination for the Jays' American home games is the TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, which the team has used as their Spring Training home for more than 40 years. Others have suggested Buffalo could be an option.

MLB will be submitting their 2020 season restart plan to the players union sometime this month, which will take into account all the different restrictions being enforced in 18 different states for 29 other teams.

