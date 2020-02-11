People think Oakland cop's lawsuit against Raptors' Masai Ujiri is totally racist

The Oakland police officer who accused Raptors president Masai Ujiri of assaulting him on the night the team won the NBA championship has filed a lawsuit against him, but many think his reasons for doing so are outright racist.

Sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland filed the lawsuit Friday, alleging that Ujiri "attacked [him] and hit him in the face and chest with both fists" after failing to provide his credentials to enter the court.

The document says "the force of... Ujiri's attack sent [Strickland] backwards several feet" and that he "suffered, and will continue to suffer, physical, mental, emotional, and economic injuries, including, but not limited to, lost wages, lost opportunity for financial gain, future earning capacity, and past and future medical care and expenses."

Almost seven months ago, Strickland said he was considering suing Ujiri because he was on medical leave from work after suffering from a concussion and jaw injury, though multiple witnesses who were 10-feet away from the altercation said Ujiri and the officer shoved one another but no fists were involved.

Strickland is now seeking repayment for lost wages, medical expenses and overall damages in excess of $75,000.

On top of that, he's claiming that the Raptors, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the NBA are all at fault for failing to warn him of Ujiri's "violent predisposition and propensity for physical violence," though no evidence is provided to prove this statement.

He also says Ujiri, who played a crucial role in the Raptors' win, "was unfit to perform the work for which he was hired."

Many across social media are expressing the belief that the lawsuit is without merit, with quite a few calling it blatantly racist.

Look at the language the rent-a-cop who harassed Masai Ujiri in Oakland after Game 6 uses in his lawsuit against Ujiri and the team.



He's basically suing the Raptors and MLSE for not warning him that Masai is a violent and unruly African.



This is just bonkers racist. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/1vZ6nbZSRE — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 10, 2020

"Is there any way to read this Masai Ujiri lawsuit without thinking this Oakland cop is extremely racist?" one Toronto resident wrote.

"This lawsuit by the cop that got in Masai Ujiri's way is ridiculous on its face and racist," another wrote. "He claims they needed to post a sign to warn of the 'dangers of Masai Ujiri.' This is absurd."

“failing to post signs warning of danger, including the danger of Masai Ujiri.” 🥴🥴🥴



Absolutely ridiculous. The racist deputy in this joke of a lawsuit is totally deranged. https://t.co/Tfi3092R8B — Y. Leung 梁巧兒 (@petiterouge) February 10, 2020

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment also released a statement on the matter and came to Ujiri's defense.

"We are disappointed but not at all surprised Mr. Strickland has elected to take this path," the organization wrote.

"His claims are baseless and entirely without merit. They should and will be viewed appropriately for what they are. The Toronto Raptors and Masai have jointly retained very able counsel who will be handling this matter on our behalf and consequently we do not intend to make any further statement about it."