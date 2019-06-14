Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
masai ujiri

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri accused of assaulting a cop in Oakland

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Masai Ujuri, the man responsible for putting together Canada's first ever NBA championship-winning team, is under investigation today for allegedly assaulting a sheriff's deputy just minutes after last night's historic Raptors victory.

A representative for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office in Oakland, California confirmed to USA Today that the office is pursuing a misdemeanor complaint against Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri for "battery of a police officer."

The complaint stems from an alleged altercation between Ujiri and a local police officer who tried to stop him from walking onto the court for a trophy presentation after his team won the NBA Finals.

The sheriff's office alleges that a deputy asked Ujiri for his credentials as he tried to enter the presentation area at Oakland's Oracle Arena, prompting Ujiri to push the officer.

The officer is then said to have pushed back and told Ujiri that he couldn't proceed, at which point Ujijri allegedly pushed the officer again, striking him in the jaw with his arm.

Video footage filmed directly after the physical altercation is said to have happened shows Raptors star Kyle Lowry pulling Ujiri onto the court as an officer yells, but no hits or pushes can be seen in the clips circulated to date.

"We were told to strictly enforce the credentialing policy and not allow anyone onto the court without a credential, so our deputies were doing that," said Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Ray Kelly to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"We've got two countries involved in this," he continued, noting that no arrests were made. "It's not something we wanted to have happen. It didn't have to go this route."

Neither Ujiri, The Raptors or Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment, which owns the Raptors, have yet to comment on the allegations, but Kelly says that Oakland police are investigating and that the sheriff's office plans to file a complaint with county prosecutors.

As for the logistics of bringing the Raptors President in to face any charges, Ujiri is now back in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Everyone in Toronto showed up late today because of the Raptors

Toronto is lining up to get Raptors NBA Champions merch

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri accused of assaulting a cop in Oakland

Raptors fans celebrate Toronto's NBA championship win around the world

Golden State Warriors fan smashes TV after Raptors take the win

Chaos breaks out in the streets of Toronto after Raptors' NBA championship win

This is how Drake celebrated the Toronto Raptors' first NBA Championship

This is what Jurassic Park in Toronto looked like as Raptors won NBA Championship