Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
masai ujiri altercation

Oakland police now confirm an officer pushed Masai Ujuri

Oakland police have confirmed that the officer blocking Raptors president Masai Ujiri from entering the court when his team won the NBA championship did push him first, The Globe and Mail reported.

Sgt. Ray Kelly, the Alameda Country Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Ujiri presented his credentials in a “very threatening way,” which led the officer to push him because his personal space was violated.

Originally, after the altercation took place, Kelly said Ujiri had no credentials.

This story has changed.

Kelly said Ujiri was holding credentials, but not the correct court access credentials – a purple badge and gold armband.

He also claimed Oracle Arena footage captured the Raptors president striking the deputy in the face with "two fists."

Multiple witnesses who were 10-feet away from the altercation said Ujiri and the officer shoved one another, but no fists were involved.

The deputy involved in the altercation is considering suing Ujiri and claimed he is on medical leave suffering from a concussion.

