Officer who alleged Masai Ujiri altercation says he might sue

The deputy who claimed Raptors president Masai Ujiri struck him after Game 6 of the NBA Finals says he is suffering from a concussion and considering suing, the Washington Post reported.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office attorney says the officer has a jaw injury and is on medical leave.

The series of events that followed the Raptors’ championship win in Oakland has been heavily disputed.

This discussion has led to a larger conversation about racial profiling.

From this lens, the scrutinized events can be simplified. As nine milliseconds remained in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, it became clear that the Raptors were the champions.

Ujiri, who was standing in the stadium tunnel at the time, rushed to the court so that he could be with the team when the clock struck zero – a career defining moment.

The events following are murky.

Some reports claimed an officer blocked Ujiri from entering the court until he provided credentials, but Ujiri did not have his credentials and tried to push his way onto the court, allegedly striking the officer on the side of the head when he pushed him a second time.

But, video footage of Ujiri shows him holding credentials before and after the incident.

NBA Bay Area video footage showed the officer held back after the alleged confrontation. Ujiri stood still as the officer attempted to advance towards him.

Greg Wiener, a Golden State Warriors fan, told the Associated Press that Ujiri was pulling out his NBA Pass, the cop did not see the credentials and pushed Ujiri, then Ujiri pushed him back. 

“This part about striking him in the face, yeah that didn’t happen,” he said. 

A Toronto Raptors official said the team was cooperating with investigators and is collecting its own information on the series of events.

The Oakland sheriff’s office is investigating a possible misdemeanour charge of battery on the officer. 

Regardless of whose version of events is correct, Ujiri still celebrated the Raptors’ championship win at the parade yesterday. As he should.

