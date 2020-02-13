Sports & Play
pascal siakam hot sauce

Pascal Siakam of the Raptors now has his own hot sauce

Fans have been calling Raptors player Pascal Siakam "Spicy P" for quite some time now, so it's only fitting that he just launched his own kind of hot sauce. 

Siakam partnered with popular chicken chain Nando's to release a limited edition bottle of Spicy P(ERi-PERi) sauce, and it's available in select stores starting today. 

"My game has a ton of flavour and spice, so it makes sense that I bottle it up into my very own Spicy P(ERi-PERi)," Siakam said in a statement.

"I am excited to collaborate with Nando's on this and finally give fans what they've been asking for. Plus, this is even better than a hot sauce – it's PERi-PERi."

A portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold will go towards Right To Play, "a non-profit organization that protects, educates and empowers children to rise above the impacts of poverty, war and disease, by harnessing the power of play."

The sauce is made from from a special type of chilli called the African Bird's Eye chilli, which grows in nutrient-rich soil under the hot sun of southern Africa. 

It's available for purchase in Nando's restaurants and Sobeys locations starting today, and will be offered in additional grocery stores where Nando's PERi-PERi is sold starting March 4. 

"Pascal has been a long-time ambassador for Right To Play and our Athlete Hero for 2019, so we are incredibly proud that Pascal reached out to get us involved in this fun collaboration, " Kevin Frey, CEO of Right To Play, said in a statement.

"Basketball fans have cheered on Pascal over the years and now they can join him in transforming the lives of children across Canada and around the world."

