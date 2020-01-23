The world's most expensive new car is coming to Toronto

If you happen to have a cool $18 million lying around (or even if you don't) there's a Bugatti debuting at this year's Canadian International AutoShow that you'll definitely want to check out.

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire — which translates, anticlimactically, to "the black car" — is the most expensive newly-manufactured car in the entire world.

It is a bespoke model reserved for the most elite fan of the French luxury car brand.

The one-off supercar goes for €11 million (about $16 million CAD) before taxes, and can hit speeds of 420 km/h thanks to its 1,500+ horsepower quad-turbo W16 engine.

It was rumoured and then disproved last year that Cristiano Ronaldo had bought the one-of-a-kind vehicle, though it appears another mystery buyer may have indeed already staked their claim to it.

Unfortunately for whoever that is, delivery of the actual functional version of the Voiture Noire is expected to take more than a year as details of its design are finalized.

The photo below is almost as iconic as the super car. This is a Bugatti La Voiture Noire, and it is by far the most expensive car produced by the French automaker. Only one of those has been produced, and of course, it’s already been spoken for.https://t.co/jP9o8TAJY5 pic.twitter.com/KLJuhoQhrU — World Luxury News (@worldluxurynews) January 23, 2020

Whether it's available or not, Toronto car buffs can check the vehicle out up-close and in-person at the AutoShow, which is happening the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from February 14–23.