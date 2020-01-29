Sports & Play
Olivia Levesque
Posted an hour ago
kobe bryant toronto

This is how the Toronto Raptors remembered Kobe Bryant last night

It was another emotional night for the basketball community and for the rest of the world, as teams and former players continue to remember the late Kobe Bryant. 

The Raptors played at home for the first time since Sunday, the day Kobe and his daughter, along with and 7 others, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash outside of Calabasas in California. 

Before the game, the Raptors played a video tribute for Kobe on the big screen at Scotiabank Arena.

The tribute was met with a standing ovation as fans chanted his name, and was followed by 24 seconds of silence. 

The tribute recognized all the people who were killed in the crash, including Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The video also went on to recognize some of Kobe's accomplishments during his time in the league. 

"He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that were legendary," the tribute said.

The Toronto Raptor was also seen wearing a Kobe jersey throughout the game. 

Some Raptors made their own subtle tributes to Kobe, including Chris Boucher who wrote "Rest in Peace GiGi/Kobe" on this shoes.

Raptors Norm Powell and Kyle Lowery also wrote messages on their shoes.

Powell also showed up in a special pre-game fit honoring Kobe and his daughter.

While not an official member of the Raptors, superfan Nav Bhatia sat courtside in a Kobe jersey.

Kobe fans in Toronto continue to mourn the loss of Kobe, and have set up a memorial for him outside Scotiabank Arena. 

While it was a emotional night, spirits were lifted with a 130-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks. 

