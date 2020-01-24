Sports & Play
Olivia Levesque
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
all star nhl

Maple Leafs fans really don't like the new NHL All-Star jerseys

Sports & Play
Olivia Levesque
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for the 2020 NHL All-Star weekend, and fans just got a glimpse of their new jerseys. Spoiler alert: the reviews have not been great. 

Mitch Marner, Freddie Andersen and the injured Auston Matthews (he won't play) will be representing the Leafs at the All-Star game on Saturday January 25, and they revealed their new threads in a Twitter post on Thursday. 

Fans were initially excited to see the three all-stars getting prepped for the big weekend, but soon the responses began to focus on the new jerseys.

People went as far as calling them the worst All-Star jerseys ever. 

Others were quick to make comparisons to the jerseys. One person said they make the players look like the Michelin Man.

Another person was reminded of a more niche example when the jerseys were revealed. Anyone else see a resemblance to the Clancey Brothers?

One Twitter user compared the look to the likes of an astronaut, but then went on to say that they didn't mind the jerseys all that much. 

Another Twitter user pointed out that the jerseys make the boys look like they're playing a different sport all together.

Many people also said that the white on grey detailing on the sweaters reminded them of straightjackets. 

Another person said the new look reminded them of the iconic movie, the Titanic.

Others were just excited to get one step closer to All-Star weekend, and were able to look past the new jerseys.

Hopefully the new look won't affect their performance on game day. 

Lead photo by

@Mapleleafs

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Maple Leafs fans really don't like the new NHL All-Star jerseys

The world's most expensive new car is coming to Toronto

Someone made a life-sized snow sculpture of Pascal Siakam that spins

This is what Toronto thinks of the new Blue Jays uniforms

Toronto startup has created a boxing gloves brand just for women and girls

The Toronto Blue Jays are about to unveil new uniforms and fans want just one thing

Toronto's popular indoor beach volleyball facility is closing after landlord triples rent

Toronto is about to get an indoor golf bar and lounge