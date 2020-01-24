Maple Leafs fans really don't like the new NHL All-Star jerseys

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for the 2020 NHL All-Star weekend, and fans just got a glimpse of their new jerseys. Spoiler alert: the reviews have not been great.

The people who make the jerseys for the all star game must be allergic to making them look half decent. — Ben Holcombe (@Ben_B_Holcombe) January 23, 2020

Mitch Marner, Freddie Andersen and the injured Auston Matthews (he won't play) will be representing the Leafs at the All-Star game on Saturday January 25, and they revealed their new threads in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Fans were initially excited to see the three all-stars getting prepped for the big weekend, but soon the responses began to focus on the new jerseys.

People went as far as calling them the worst All-Star jerseys ever.

One of the worst all star jerseys ever. No creativity what so ever — Jeff MacDonald (@jmacyourlife) January 23, 2020

Others were quick to make comparisons to the jerseys. One person said they make the players look like the Michelin Man.

Why do they look familiar?



Oh yah... pic.twitter.com/1sFyvD78kD — Jason (@the_pnut) January 24, 2020

Another person was reminded of a more niche example when the jerseys were revealed. Anyone else see a resemblance to the Clancey Brothers?

Looks like them old Irish guys who sang folk music with the big white sweaters pic.twitter.com/Y6OfySXoT0 — Donald Chisholm (@TheDon_17) January 23, 2020

One Twitter user compared the look to the likes of an astronaut, but then went on to say that they didn't mind the jerseys all that much.

Looks like they're getting ready to go to the moon. That being said I don't mind them — PrinceGubbleBum (@PrinceGubbleBum) January 24, 2020

Another Twitter user pointed out that the jerseys make the boys look like they're playing a different sport all together.

They look like they're about to go "fencing" pic.twitter.com/fmHsxXDMeZ — Kevin From Kleinburg (@TorSportsFan782) January 24, 2020

Many people also said that the white on grey detailing on the sweaters reminded them of straightjackets.

Another person said the new look reminded them of the iconic movie, the Titanic.

Why do they look like they are waiting to catch a lifeboat from the Titanic pic.twitter.com/guqPiRGqNL — 🥶🐾🍣🍺 (@hurryupkelly) January 24, 2020

Others were just excited to get one step closer to All-Star weekend, and were able to look past the new jerseys.

Not a fan of the jerseys, but it is so nice to see three Leafs attending the All Star Game! I’m so proud of my boys! 💙💙💙 — Julia🏒 (@MatthewsIsALeaf) January 24, 2020

Hopefully the new look won't affect their performance on game day.