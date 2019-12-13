Sports & Play
richmond green skate trail

The Richmond Green outdoor skate trail is now open for the season

A 250 m long skating rink that meanders through tree-covered grass islands just north of Toronto is finally open for the season.

The Richmond Green Skate Trail, located at Elgin Mills Road East and Leslie Street in Richmond Hill, is the charming skating experience that those looking to escape the crowds on busy downtown rinks have been waiting for.

The outdoor ice loop offers fresh air, heating washrooms and changerooms, greenery and even ample lighting for night skates.

The trail serves as the perfect seasonal activity for a family outing or date night. Just one more thing to add to your Toronto-area winter bucket list.

City of Richmond Hill

