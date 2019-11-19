Toronto's waterfront skating rink is now open for the season

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
skating rink toronto

Harbourfront Centre's Natrel Rink is now open, so lace up those skates and get ready to glide lakeside this winter.  

One of the top rinks for late night skating officially opened on Saturday, marking the first rink to launch skate season in the city. 

Home to DJ Skate Nights, you can expect to the parties to start on December 14, 2019 and run every Saturday until February 15, 2020. 

The rink opens daily at 9 a.m., closing at 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 

Most other public outdoor rinks don't open until November 30, so Natrel will be the city's go-to spot to skate (and slip) for the next few weeks. 

