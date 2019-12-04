10 places near Toronto to escape to for winter sports fun

Places near Toronto to escape for winter sports will get you out of the house during snowy season. Resist the urge to hibernate and go on an epic winter adventure just outside of the city.

Here are places near Toronto to escape to for winter sports fun.

Snowkiting on Cooks Bay

If you’re looking for a thrill, look no further than Lake Simcoe. Learn how to glide along frozen Cooks Bay and get a 2-hour lesson from the instructors at iKite Canada. You don’t even need to go on a particularly windy day to do some simple jumps—just bring your own skateboards or skis.

Fat biking around the Halton Winter Loop

Winter biking is definitely not for the faint of heart, but if you’ve ever biked Toronto’s streets, you should be used to the treacherous conditions. Speed over snowy bridges and over more than 15-kilometres of the The Halton Winter Loop, about an hour’s drive away.

Cross country skiing in the Ganaraska Forest

You’ll feel like you’re travelling through a winter wonderland in this Clarington forest. Drive an hour to find more than 35 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails that wind through pine trees of the Ganaraska Forest.

Snowshoeing at Albion Hills Conservation Area

The snowy banks of the Humber River, located 40 minutes from Toronto, are a hot spot for all sorts of winter sports, including snowshoeing. Hike the beautiful Albion Hills and warm up in the heated chalet after.

Snow tubing at Lakeridge

Sledding is fun, but snow tubing takes speeding down a snowy hill to the next level. Head to the Lakeridge Ski Resort to rent your doughnut and rush down these hills in Uxbridge, which start off steep and settle into a super long run-out.

Snowboarding and skiing at Mount St. Louis Moonstone

This set of hills in Barrie is a prime spot for snowboarding and skiing. The Mount St. Louis Moonstone is home to 36 runs, 2 half pipes, racing clubs, and four webcams where you can watch yourself in action after your session.

Ice fishing on Lake Simcoe

If holing up in a tiny hut waiting for the slack line to tighten up is your idea of a good time, you’re probably built for ice fishing (not all of us are). Lake Simcoe is one of the most popular spots in the city to rent heated ice huts with pre-drilled holes in the ice.

Skating on the Trent Canal

Just north of Toronto in Peterborough is a canal which, when it freezes over, becomes an incredibly scenic spot to glide around on your skates. The giant lift lock, called Lock 21, is a designated national historic site and forms the backdrop for this beautiful nature-meets-urban getaway.

Ice climbing at Tiffany Falls

Climbing a frozen waterfall is definitely not for the faint of heart, but definitely makes for a daring adventure. Tiffany Falls in Hamilton is the go-to scaling spot, when the weather permits, but just note you can only climb if you’ve taken a class with OneAxe Pursuits, or you’re a member of Alpine Club of Canada.

Tobogganing in Brampton

Brampton is actually home to some great hills for winter sledding, plus it’s just 40 minutes’ drive from the city. Major Oaks Park is a popular destination, as are the trio of hills in the Heart Lake Conservation Area or in Chinguacousy Park.