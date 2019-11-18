People are already giving up on the Toronto Maple Leafs

It's no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs didn't get off to a great start this season.

With a disappointing nine losses under the team's belt already — including the last five games in a row — many are already giving up on the team.

"The reality is that, despite a tough schedule to start the season — which has included five back-to-back situations (six including the pair of games they have Friday and Saturday) — it’s time to start being concerned about this team," wrote Sportsnet's Rory Boylen.

"After all, in their past 14 games, the Maple Leafs have earned just two regulation wins."

Former Leafs captain Mats Sundin told Sportsnet he feels for the players. He said playing in Toronto comes with a lot of added pressure, but he believes the team's talented roster will find a way.

A few unfortunate injuries have undoubtedly put the team at a disadvantage this season. John Tavares was out for more than two weeks, star winger Mitch Marner is off the ice for the long haul and now Trevor Moore is out with an injury as well.

Still, many are blaming coach Mike Babcock.

Some fans are saying the team simply shouldn't miss the playoffs with such a roster, and that Babcock will be out if the Leafs don't improve in the next three games.

The #Leafs have 3 games to get better. The next few games are on late, so lots of us won't see them. I've circled the Avs game on Saturday as High Noon. If they still suck by then, Babcock is gone imo. — Bob Mackowycz (@BobMackowycz) November 18, 2019

But, that's not necessarily the case.

Speaking on TSN690, hockey commentator Bob McKenzie said he doesn't believe firing Babcock is the inevitable next step.

"I don't believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs are eager to fire Babcock," he said.

Bob McKenzie on TSN690: "I don't believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs are eager to fire Babcock". Says it's not their first option of what to do. Says response of how team plays like for next three games will be important. Cant play like they did in PGH or something has to change — James (@Account4hockey) November 18, 2019

But no matter who you blame for the team's less-than-exciting start to the season, Leafs fans are simply fed up.

Watching the Maple Leafs play. #WhatHurtMeIn5Words — Steve Kee (@steve_kee) November 18, 2019

The sentiment felt by many disappointed fans can be summed in the viral video of a fan bearing a fake smile for a selfie with his sister before returning to his natural, defeated facial expression during Saturday's game.

Leafs fans before the season vs Leafs fans during the season pic.twitter.com/7igx9uvGBd — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 17, 2019

Some hockey lovers are even saying the players would be wise to learn a few lessons from the Toronto Raptors.

The Leafs should be learning from the Raptors how to play as a team & with grit, instead of rolling over & playing dead as soon as they get behind...#MapleLeafs#Raptors — Emeraldbay (@Emeraldbay16) November 18, 2019

There's no doubt that many Leafs fans are feeling defeated following Saturday's disappointing loss, but the season's not over yet.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to play the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow at 10 p.m.