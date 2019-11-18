Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 11 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto maple leafs

People are already giving up on the Toronto Maple Leafs

It's no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs didn't get off to a great start this season. 

With a disappointing nine losses under the team's belt already — including the last five games in a row — many are already giving up on the team. 

"The reality is that, despite a tough schedule to start the season — which has included five back-to-back situations (six including the pair of games they have Friday and Saturday) — it’s time to start being concerned about this team," wrote Sportsnet's Rory Boylen.

"After all, in their past 14 games, the Maple Leafs have earned just two regulation wins."

Former Leafs captain Mats Sundin told Sportsnet he feels for the players. He said playing in Toronto comes with a lot of added pressure, but he believes the team's talented roster will find a way.

A few unfortunate injuries have undoubtedly put the team at a disadvantage this season. John Tavares was out for more than two weeks, star winger Mitch Marner is off the ice for the long haul and now Trevor Moore is out with an injury as well. 

Still, many are blaming coach Mike Babcock. 

Some fans are saying the team simply shouldn't miss the playoffs with such a roster, and that Babcock will be out if the Leafs don't improve in the next three games. 

But, that's not necessarily the case. 

Speaking on TSN690, hockey commentator Bob McKenzie said he doesn't believe firing Babcock is the inevitable next step. 

"I don't believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs are eager to fire Babcock," he said. 

But no matter who you blame for the team's less-than-exciting start to the season, Leafs fans are simply fed up.

The sentiment felt by many disappointed fans can be summed in the viral video of a fan bearing a fake smile for a selfie with his sister before returning to his natural, defeated facial expression during Saturday's game.

Some hockey lovers are even saying the players would be wise to learn a few lessons from the Toronto Raptors. 

There's no doubt that many Leafs fans are feeling defeated following Saturday's disappointing loss, but the season's not over yet. 

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to play the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow at 10 p.m.

